Irondequoit Police seek 2nd suspect in slaying of four family members

Irondequoit Police are looking for a second suspect in the recent homicides of two adults and their two young children.

On Friday, Police said that they are seeking 31-year-old Louis Francisco Soriano, who also goes by the name Jeffrey.

Irondequoit Police / provided photo Louis Francisco Soriano, also known as "Jeffrey," is being sought by Irondequoit Police in connection with the slaying of four members of a family in late August. His brother has already been apprehended and charged with the murders, and there is an active warrant out for Soriano as well.

Previously, police announced they have charged Soriano’s brother, Julio Cesar Pimental Soriano. That 34-year-old man is originally from the Dominican Republic, and has been charged with four counts of second degree murder.

He was arrested after police said it appeared he got into Puerto Rico illegally, and then obtained fraudulent New York identification. Using that ID, police said he was able to travel from Puerto Rico to the U.S. mainland.

Irondequoit Police want to also charge Soriano’s brother with four counts of second degree murder. They said it appears Louis Francisco Soriano has already fled to Puerto Rico, but they said he does have family ties in Rochester.

The two men are charged in the deaths of Fraime Ubaldo, a 30-year-old man, Marangely Moreno-Santiago, a 26-year-old woman, Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, a 4-year-old girl, and Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, a 2-year-old boy.

The bodies were found on August 31 in the basement of their Knapp Avenue home. Police said the four family members had been stabbed to death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at 585-336-6000 or the U.S. Marshals Service. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 585-423-9300.

