Teen Empowerment celebrates new facility, new possibilities

A newly constructed, contemporary building on Genesee Street sticks out among the aging homes and empty lots.

This is the new headquarters of the Center for Teen Empowerment in Rochester.

Doug Ackley is the center’s executive director.

The organization's mission – to empower young people to make changes in their community – is reflected in the very design of the building, he said.

“People say, ‘Oh, youth are our future,’” he said.

“But they are also our now. And we need to include them in everything that we do in this community when decisions are being made that affect their lives.”

The way Teen Empowerment does that is by hiring them as youth organizers. These organizers plan events like community gatherings, marches, even live performances. All with the purpose of addressing the needs of their neighborhoods, and promoting peace, equity, and justice.

The organization held a ceremonial ribbon cutting this week, but the building has been open for several months. Construction wrapped up earlier this year, and staff was able to move in over the summer.

Prior to that, the group operated out of a small, older building across the street. This facility gives them more space to gather, but Ackley said it also serves as an inspiration.

“Young people's faces just light up,” he said, “like there’s possibility and opportunity in this space.”

Creating those opportunities is a passion of Shantera Mitchum. She’s director of programs at the center, and she’s been with the organization since she went to one of their events at the age of 16.

“I think the new building offers what our young people have always said that they want.” Mitchum said. “They wanted somewhere where it felt like home. They wanted somewhere where it felt welcoming for them.”

The center also is expanding in other ways. This past summer they employed 50 youth organizers, doubling their staff from the previous year. Besides the headquarters, the organization has two other sites. Their Eastside program operates out of a church on Hayward Avenue, and on the Northside they use School No. 7.

“I remember when it was just 12 of us,” Mitchum said, laughing.

Having that many more staff, she said, and the room to bring everyone together, creates exciting possibilities.

“It increases our ability to, like, really impact our community,” Mitchum said.

The building cost more than $4 million. Ackley said it’s fully funded, but they still are raising money to add a few things. They’re looking into installing solar panels, he said. They also want to build out a recording studio, and a media creation station, in the center. That will take a few more hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“I know sometimes when a building gets built like this, there's a sense of completion, right?” Ackley said.

“For us, what we say is, like, this is just the beginning. We're just getting started, kind of embarking on the new phase of Teen Empowerment.”