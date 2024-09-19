Mercy Flight helicopter has 'hard landing' in Canandaigua; no injuries to the three people on board

Mercy Flight / mercyflightcentral.org

The investigation continues into what is described as a ‘hard landing’ involving a Mercy Flight helicopter on Thursday night.

Ontario County deputies said they got a call to respond to the Mercy Flight facility on Brickyard Road in the town of Canandaigua just after 8 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the helicopter was returning from a call and had a malfunction, which caused the hard landing.

All three people who were on board the helicopter got out of the aircraft safely.

Mercy Flight issued a statement which said that the three on board were the pilot, a flight nurse and a flight paramedic, and there were no patients on the helicopter.

The air medical organization says that right now, they don’t have details yet on what caused the hard landing. Mercy Flight's statement did say that, "We are immensely grateful for the emergency response tonight and for the entire community's concern for the well-being of Mercy Flight Central."