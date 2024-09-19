© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mercy Flight helicopter has 'hard landing' in Canandaigua; no injuries to the three people on board

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 19, 2024 at 11:42 PM EDT

 

Mercy Flight
/
mercyflightcentral.org

The investigation continues into what is described as a ‘hard landing’ involving a Mercy Flight helicopter on Thursday night.

Ontario County deputies said they got a call to respond to the Mercy Flight facility on Brickyard Road in the town of Canandaigua just after 8 p.m.

The preliminary investigation shows the helicopter was returning from a call and had a malfunction, which caused the hard landing.

All three people who were on board the helicopter got out of the aircraft safely.

Mercy Flight issued a statement which said that the three on board were the pilot, a flight nurse and a flight paramedic, and there were no patients on the helicopter.

Sponsor Message

The air medical organization says that right now, they don’t have details yet on what caused the hard landing. Mercy Flight's statement did say that, "We are immensely grateful for the emergency response tonight and for the entire community's concern for the well-being of Mercy Flight Central."
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman