Audit and investigation finds former Ontario County Clerk embezzled more than $450,000

A new report released by Ontario County government states that the former County Clerk embezzled more than $453,000 over a 10-year period.

The findings released on Tuesday were based on a forensic accounting audit and criminal investigation of former Ontario County Clerk Matthew Hoose.

The 54-year-old Hoose died unexpectedly in February of 2023.

Hoose was the county clerk starting in 2012.

An investigation, according to county officials, found that Hoose’s theft of funds began in 2012, and eventually totaled approximately $453,364.

Ontario County officials contacted the FBI after an audit but the agency determined there was insufficient evidence to show anyone other than Matthew Hoose was involved in the theft of public funds, and they needed a living suspect to pursue a criminal investigation.

There was a similar finding from the New York State Police.

A new Ontario County Clerk, Jean Chrisman, was elected last year, and county officials said she has worked with the county administration and Board of Supervisors to take corrective actions recommended by the accounting firm that did the audit, The Bonadio Group.

The county also stated in the report that based on the recommendation of outside counsel, there are no viable legal options to recover the stolen money.

