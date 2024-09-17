Voter registration drives begin ahead of the presidential election

Voter registration drives are taking place today at the Susan B. Anthony House and Museum and at local colleges and universities across Monroe County.

The events were scheduled to coincide with National Voter Registration Week.

As of Sept. 9, there were 489,770 voters enrolled with the Monroe County Board of Elections. There are almost twice as many Democrats as Republicans, and in keeping with recent trends, an increasing number of voters with no party affiliation.

Overall, there are 33,246 fewer voters on the rolls compared to just before the last presidential election in 2020, but Monroe County Election Commissioner Jackie Ortiz expects those registration numbers to rise over the next month.

"We all know that, unfortunately, human nature is one of procrastination," she said. "So we'll definitely get a lot of last-minute individuals who are wanting to make sure that they're registered and ready to go for the big day."

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 5 election is Oct. 26.

More registration events are planned in the weeks ahead and voters can also register online through the New York state Department of Motor Vehicles website. Printable registration forms are available online at the Board of Elections. Registration forms can also be found at local public library branches and post offices.

Ortiz urges voters to check their registration status if they're not sure it's up to date.

"Many times, we have individuals who think they are registered, and for whatever reason, something has changed in their lives," she explained. "They have moved, they have changed their names. And we have many individuals who have not necessarily voted since the last presidential election."

Registered voters have until Oct. 21 to update their address before the November election. Early voting begins on Oct. 26.

This year, there will be 17 early voting sites in Monroe County. Unlike Election Day, when voters are assigned a polling place, voters who cast their ballots early may do so at any of those locations.

Also this year, any voter may vote by mail for any reason.

Information on polling sites, local candidates and issues can be found on WXXI's Election Guide.



