Padilla High will see more Rochester police presence after student arrest

Rochester police are adding a greater presence outside Padilla High School during dismissal after a student allegedly injured an officer Wednesday.

The temporary measure is a response to one student’s repeated misconduct, according to police.

Captain Greg Bello with the Rochester Police Department said in a statement that the escalation began on Tuesday, when a 17-year-old student was suspended for fighting.

The next day, the student allegedly returned to campus despite the suspension.

“Despite school security repeatedly directing the male to leave the property, he persisted in attempting to incite additional fights,” Bello said. “Officers approached the male and attempted to detain him, at which point he turned around and punched an RPD Officer in the face.”

Bello described what happened next as a “brief use of force” before officers took the student into custody.

The student was charged with second-degree assault, criminal trespass, and resisting arrest. He was transported to the Monroe County Children’s Center, according to RPD.

“We are deeply concerned about yesterday’s incident,” Interim Superintendent Demario Strickland said in a statement. “We are committed to fostering a safe, inclusive, and supportive school environment, and we will continue to prioritize measures that promote positive student behavior and ensure the security of everyone on campus.”

Strickland said the district has increased safety protocols, including more security staff, as well as preventative measures like counseling and restorative practices that he said are aimed at addressing the root causes of conflicts like this.

The district recently partnered with Pathways to Peace to establish a violence prevention program that works with high-risk students throughout the school year.

This happened at a new high school on the Franklin Campus. That is where a student survived an attempted shooting in the entranceway in 2023.

That prompted an agreement between the school district and city police to position patrol cars outside some schools during arrivals and dismissals. The Rochester Board of Education renewed that agreement for high schools in a $770,400 contract ahead of this school year. That contract expires June 30, 2025.