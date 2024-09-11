© 2024 WXXI News
Goldie Hawn to receive the George Eastman Award on Oct. 22

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published September 11, 2024 at 2:54 PM EDT
Provided
/
George Eastman Museum
Actor, producer and director Goldie Hawn will receive the George Eastman Award next month in Rochester for her contributions to the art of cinema.

Hawn's career has spanned six decades from her appearance in the 1960s television sketch comedy "Laugh-In" to roles in films like "Private Benjamin," "The First Wives Club," and "Cactus Flower," for which she won an Academy Award in 1970.

Hawn will be honored on Oct. 22 at the Dryden Theatre.

Past recipients include Lauren Bacall, Greta Garbo, Louise Brooks, Cecil B. DeMille, Gregory Peck, Martin Scorcese, and Jodie Foster, among others.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the public on Sept. 24.
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
