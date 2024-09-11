Goldie Hawn to receive the George Eastman Award on Oct. 22

Actor, producer and director Goldie Hawn will receive the George Eastman Award next month in Rochester for her contributions to the art of cinema.

Hawn's career has spanned six decades from her appearance in the 1960s television sketch comedy "Laugh-In" to roles in films like "Private Benjamin," "The First Wives Club," and "Cactus Flower," for which she won an Academy Award in 1970.

Hawn will be honored on Oct. 22 at the Dryden Theatre.

Past recipients include Lauren Bacall, Greta Garbo, Louise Brooks, Cecil B. DeMille, Gregory Peck, Martin Scorcese, and Jodie Foster, among others.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the public on Sept. 24.