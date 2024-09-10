Rochester district seeks community input on underperforming schools

The Rochester City School District is looking for public feedback about several schools that the state identifies as underperforming.

The district said this week that it will hold public hearings this fall at each school that is in “receivership” status. However, two schools — Monroe High School and School 16 — already held their forums in previous weeks.

Receivership essentially means that a school has been failing to meet state standards for student performance and achievement. When that happens and a school is among the lowest-performing in the state, it is placed in an intensive program and assigned someone to oversee a transformation, who becomes the “receiver” of the school.

Rochester has the highest number of receivership schools in the state, with six this year. That’s twice as many as Buffalo, and more than New York City, Syracuse and Albany combined.

It used to be a lot more. In 2019, there were 12 schools in Rochester with that label. Some of those schools don’t exist anymore. Others like School 19 in the 19th Ward grew out of the label.

The full schedule of public hearings is below:

Edison Career & Technology High School: 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12.

East Lower School: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19.

Henry Hudson School 28: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.