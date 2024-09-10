© 2024 WXXI News
Rochester district seeks community input on underperforming schools

WXXI News | By Noelle E. C. Evans
Published September 10, 2024 at 3:44 PM EDT
James Monroe High School
Noelle E. C. Evans
James Monroe High School

The Rochester City School District is looking for public feedback about several schools that the state identifies as underperforming.

The district said this week that it will hold public hearings this fall at each school that is in “receivership” status. However, two schools — Monroe High School and School 16 — already held their forums in previous weeks.

Receivership essentially means that a school has been failing to meet state standards for student performance and achievement. When that happens and a school is among the lowest-performing in the state, it is placed in an intensive program and assigned someone to oversee a transformation, who becomes the “receiver” of the school.

Rochester has the highest number of receivership schools in the state, with six this year. That’s twice as many as Buffalo, and more than New York City, Syracuse and Albany combined.

It used to be a lot more. In 2019, there were 12 schools in Rochester with that label. Some of those schools don’t exist anymore. Others like School 19 in the 19th Ward grew out of the label.

School 19 on Seward Street in Rochester's 19th Ward.
It was one of the state's lowest-performing schools. Now Rochester's School 19 is a source of hope

The full schedule of public hearings is below:

  • Edison Career & Technology High School: 6:45 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12. 
  • East Lower School: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19. 
  • Henry Hudson School 28: 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.  
  • John James Audubon School 33: 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26. 
