© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If you pass a school bus, cameras are watching. And it could cost you hundreds

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published September 4, 2024 at 11:18 AM EDT
A side view of a yellow school bus with a stop sign and red blinking lights deployed
Jeremy Moule
/
WXXI News
Behind the familiar stop sign on this Greece school bus is a housing for cameras that are intended to record drivers who illegally pass it.

A new school year has started, which means school buses are back on the road.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is one of many people and organizations reminding drivers not to pass a school bus that is stopped with its stop arm extended. And he's warning the public that the illegal, unsafe act could cost them money.

More than 575 buses in Monroe County, spanning several school districts, have been equipped with cameras to capture cars passing them when they are stopped. The county, working with a contractor, tickets those drivers. The fine for a first-time violation is $250, and it goes up for subsequent infractions.

The county-coordinated program launched in 2023 and now includes the Hilton, Greece, East Irondequoit, Webster, and Monroe number 1 BOCES districts. Additionally, Spencerport and Pittsford are preparing to bring the cameras online.

Since the program's start, the county has ticketed more than 4,700 drivers for illegally passing stopped school buses. Bello says that figure shows the effort's necessity.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule