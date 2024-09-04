If you pass a school bus, cameras are watching. And it could cost you hundreds

A new school year has started, which means school buses are back on the road.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is one of many people and organizations reminding drivers not to pass a school bus that is stopped with its stop arm extended. And he's warning the public that the illegal, unsafe act could cost them money.

More than 575 buses in Monroe County, spanning several school districts, have been equipped with cameras to capture cars passing them when they are stopped. The county, working with a contractor, tickets those drivers. The fine for a first-time violation is $250, and it goes up for subsequent infractions.

The county-coordinated program launched in 2023 and now includes the Hilton, Greece, East Irondequoit, Webster, and Monroe number 1 BOCES districts. Additionally, Spencerport and Pittsford are preparing to bring the cameras online.

Since the program's start, the county has ticketed more than 4,700 drivers for illegally passing stopped school buses. Bello says that figure shows the effort's necessity.