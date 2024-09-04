Former Irondequoit Mall to house hub for domestic violence services

Katherine Hizer recalls the abuse from her husband becoming worse during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It got very violent,” she said. “The abuse was towards my children. Alot of psychological abuse and anger.”

Hizer finally reached out to Willow Domestic Violence Center. It was the only organization accepting phone calls during that time, and they helped her create a safety plan to guide an escape.

The plan became useful in the early morning hours of May 15, 2022, when the abuse reached a heightened level---she decided to leave with her children.

“I took my power and said, ‘I don't have to deal with this anymore. My kids deserve better.’ And that was the day I broke away,” she said.

But building a new life brings myriad challenges. There are support services and programs, but those are spread across multiple agencies in different locations.

A joint venture between the Willow Domestic Violence Center and The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester aims to change that, with a central location providing wraparound services for survivors and their families to receive the support and care they need when dealing with an abusive living environment.

Domestic violence rates in Monroe County are almost twice the statewide rate, according to Willow Domestic Violence Center. And a national report from The Child Advocacy Center of Greater Rochester show that five children die from abuse every day.

The two organizations are fusing resources and expertise to create the Family Justice Center at Skyview, opening in 2025 in the former Irondequoit Mall.

“We envisioned a comprehensive co-located program that would support survivors of domestic violence, their children, their pets, in one centrally located place,” said Meaghan de Chateauvieux, president and CEO of Willow.

This $4.2 million project was funded with state tax dollars secured by Democratic lawmakers Sen. Samra Brouk and Assemblymember Sarah Clark, both from Rochester.

“We know transportation is one of the key barriers stopping people from getting the services they need,” Brouk said. “It's also a hub with several goods, and services, and stores, and the rec center all making this space easier to get to and removing barriers for entry for families who need it.”

The Family Justice Center adds to the already established outlets that these advocacy groups have had in place for decades.

“This additional location will be more than just a place,” said Danielle Lyman Torres, executive director of the Child Advocacy Center. “It will be a critical step in reaching more children and families and focusing on prevention.”

While in the care of Willow, Hizer said she focused on bettering herself so she could be a beacon for her children.

“Without me being grounded, there's no help for my children,” Hizer said. “I was blocking the abuse from them, but I wasn't taking care of me.”