Pedestrian dies after being hit by train in Chili

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 3, 2024 at 2:38 PM EDT

Monroe County deputies are investigating an incident where a pedestrian died after being struck by a train.

It happened around 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Golden Road and the railroad tracks in the town of Chili.

When deputies got there, they found the body of the man under the train, just west of the intersection.

Authorities are still trying to identify the man. The sheriff’s department is working with CSX officials and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office.

That section of road was closed for a while, but reopened by early afternoon.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
