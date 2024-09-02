© 2024 WXXI News
Steam distribution line ruptures sending steam and debris into the air near Strong Hospital

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 2, 2024
Strong Memorial Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center will place more than 1,500 employees on furlough starting Sunday, the medical center said.
There was a dramatic scene, but no one injured, when a steam pipe burst at Strong Memorial Hospital on Monday morning.

It happened around 10 a.m., in front of the hospital’s ambulance parking area.

According to a statement from URMC, the rupture sent a column of steam and small particles of debris into the area.

The steam was shut off within an hour. No one was hurt, and patient care continued without interruption, according to hospital officials.

But the emergency department at Strong was temporarily placed on diversion, which meant that ambulances and EMS helicopters were not able to bring patients while the site was assessed and clean-up work began.

That diversion ended at 2 p.m. on Monday. The helipad has reopened and ambulances have resumed bringing patients to the emergency department through an alternative entrance.

The hospital lobby and parking garage remain open, and the emergency department continues to accept ambulatory patients through the main lobby.
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
