NYS Fair closes early Sunday after unfounded reports of gunfire

The New York State Fair closed early Sunday night, after reports of gunfire that turned out to be false, State police said.

In a statement, State Police say a call was made to 911 at 8:38 p.m. from someone who reported hearing gunshots between the Midway and Suburban Park stage, where rapper Rick Ross was performing. Another call was made at 8:41 p.m. reporting gunshots near The Eatery. Police rushed to both areas but found no evidence of any gunshots or injuries.

The incident spread quickly on social media, causing hundreds of people to run for the exits. As a result, State Police say “after consulting with Fair officials, the decision was made to close the Fair early Sunday night.” The Fair is usually open until 11 p.m. each night.

State Fair officials said in a statement that the Fair “is continuing to work with law enforcement” to investigate the incident, but say the final day of the fair will reopen as scheduled at 9 a.m. Monday.

