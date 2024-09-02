"It's the worst thing I've ever seen, I'll remember it for life," says Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News Irondequoit Police Chief Scott Peters, released some details of the recent homicides of four people, 2 parents and 2 young children, during a news conference on Monday, 9/2/24

Irondequoit Police have released more information about multiple deaths they reported over the weekend in a house on Knapp Avenue in the town.

During a news conference on Monday, Chief Scott Peters revealed that the deaths, all considered homicides, took the lives of four people, two adults and their two young children.

The victims are identified as:

Fraime Ubaldo, a 30-year old male.

Marangely Moreno-Santiago, a 26-year-old female.

Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno, a 4-year-old female.

Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, a 2-year-old male.

The bodies were discovered in the basement of the home early Saturday morning after firefighters and other first responders arrived following a 911 call about a fire at the house.

Peters said that due to the condition of the bodies when they found them, it was readily apparent this would be a homicide investigation. The cause of death for the four family members has not been released yet.

An emotional Chief Peters, who has been in law enforcement for decades, said at the news conference that, “It’s the worst thing I’ve ever seen, I’ll remember it for life.”

Town Supervisor Andrae Evans, who is a combat veteran, was also emotional when asked about the impact these deaths will have on the community.

“This makes me so, so very angry,” said Evans. “We're a great community. We're a safe community, and these miscreants, I've given my authority to police to use every legal method possible to hunt them down and put and give this family justice. No one deserves this.”

Peters is hoping people in the community will come forward with information if they have any.

“Because I think once people realize the gravity of the situation and the disgusting nature of the situation and the fact that children were involved, I'm hoping that people put away any type of supposed fear or anything else of not wanting to cooperate with the police,” said Peters. “These kids deserved it.”

There is no word yet on a motive. The chief has said he did think these four individuals were targeted, rather than this being a random crime.

Anyone with information is asked to call Irondequoit Police at 585-336-6000 or if you want to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.



