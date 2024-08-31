Strong Museum gets federal funding to help with upcoming game show exhibit

Game shows will be getting some special attention at the Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester.

The Price is Right, an iconic program for decades, is just one of the TV game shows that will be highlighted in a new interactive exhibit at the Strong Museum they are working on right now, with a tentative title of Beyond the Buzzer: Game Shows in America.

Word came recently from Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25), that the National Endowment for the Humanities is providing $394,000 toward an exhibit that will likely reach into the seven figures.

That’s according to Chris Bensch, Chief Curator at the museum, who said that a game show exhibit will likely be of interest to people from a wide variety of ages.

“And when I recently saw live versions of the Price is Right and Wheel of Fortune, I was impressed by how many multi-generational families there were there, all cheering every bit as ardently as maybe you'd think just older people might,” said Bensch.

Bensch said the Strong Museum already has more than 2,000 in its national archives of game show history.

Morelle said in a statement that “the Strong is one of the crown jewels of our community,” and he said this funding will allow the museum to “further build on their legacy of learning, creativity and discovery through play.”

It’s hoped the new exhibit will open in 2026 or 2027.

