Monroe County and state officials investigate death of man serving weekends at county jail

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of an individual who was serving a sentence that consisted of some weekends in the county jail.

Authorities say that at around 8 a.m. on Saturday, they found the man who was unresponsive in a cell. Deputies began administering life-saving measures until the ambulance crew arrived, but the 35-year-old man was pronounced dead.

Officials say the man had previously been sentenced to serve an intermittent term of weekends in the county jail and reported for this weekend’s term on Friday. They say as part of standard protocol, he was screened by the medical provider that the jail contracts with.

The Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine a cause of death.

The New York State Attorney General’s Office and New York State Commission of Correction will also conduct their own independent investigations.

