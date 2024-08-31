Irondequoit Police say 'several individuals' were found dead after a fire early Saturday

Irondequoit Police say that “several individuals” were found dead, inside a residence on Knapp Avenue early Saturday morning.

They say that the call, which came in just before 5:30 a.m., initially was for a fire at that location. That fire was quickly brought under control, and police say that while searching the location, several bodies were found inside.

Police say that while they wait for the Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death, the incident is going to be treated as homicide.

Specifics on just how many people were found inside the residence and their names are not being released yet.

Irondequoit Police are working with the Monroe County District Attorney, and arson investigators from the county’s fire bureau and from New York state.

