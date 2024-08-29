New schools superintendent in Penfield outlines vision for district

Penfield Central School District’s new superintendent is taking the reins just as the new school year begins.

Tasha Potter outlined her vision for the district this month as one focused on uplifting diversity and a sense of belonging for students and staffers.

"I think it's important for us to take a look and pay attention always to the ways in which we can improve our school climate for all of our students and the culture for our faculty,” Potter told school board members. “And improve communication with our families, our guardians and caregivers.”

Potter said she wants to develop a culture at schools that encourages excellence, diversity, and inclusiveness at schools. Part of her efforts include recruiting a more diverse staff and faculty to reflect the student population.

According to district data , there are about 4,700 students and 940 staffers in Penfield schools. About 91% of staff and faculty are white, while about 80% of students are white.

By comparison, there are proportionately far fewer Black and Latino faculty and staff compared to Black and Latino students in the district.

Latino, Black, Asian and multiracial students each make up about 5% of the student body.

“I strive to provide equity and education for all of our students so that they can reach their academic, social and emotional potential and feel a sense of belonging,” Potter said.

Before her appointment as superintendent, Potter previously worked as the district’s assistant superintendent of equity and access. She also was the district’s Dignity for All Students Act coordinator— which means she was responsible for investigating reports of harassment, bullying, cyberbullying and discrimination.

According to district data obtained by WXXI News, there were 109 such incidents last school year. At least four involved law enforcement. That's double the number of incidents from the previous school year when there were 54 reports. Before that, no other school year dating back to 2017-2018 surpassed 15 total incidents.

At a recent school board meeting, Potter said school leaders have developed plans to address the learning atmosphere, something she aims to further implement.

“This past year, our principals, along with their leadership teams ... developed school climate plans," Potter said. “But we want to continue to strengthen these plans to make sure that our students are coming to school and experiencing school positively.”