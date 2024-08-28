Rochester Regional opens a new medical office in Victor, accepting new patients and walk-ins

Provided / Rochester Regional Health The lobby at the new Rochester Regional Health facility in Victor that opened to the public on Aug. 27, 2024. The Victor Medical Campus offers several health care services and is in the Cobblestone Court Plaza across from Eastview Mall.

A new Rochester Regional Health facility in Victor opened to the public this week and is currently accepting new patients and walk-ins.

The Victor Medical Campus is in the Cobblestone Court Plaza across from Eastview Mall. The 10,000-square-foot space is a hub for various specialties including family medicine, orthopedic urgent care, and cardiology.

Dr. Jonathan Scott, vice president of orthopedics and neurosciences for Rochester Regional Health, said providing these types of services in a centrally located town like Victor helps fill gaps in access to quality care.

He added that the facility is part of the health system's mission to bring health care services together and foster collaboration while providing efficient, quality care.

"I think that we tend to deliver care close to home," Scott said. "That's one of our goals and missions. On a rare occasion, there are gaps in very specific specialties. I think that these types of locations allow connectivity from the city out into our more rural or further, you know, environments further east."

Scott said the walk-in Orthopedic Urgent Care will be open during the day, evenings, and on Saturdays. It is the only walk-in orthopedic urgent care in the area.

