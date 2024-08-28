17-year-old charged with murder after fatal crash in Brighton

Rochester Police have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder after the chase and crash that ended in Brighton last week and killed a 92-year-old man.

On Wednesday, police said Theodice Parks is being charged in the death of Thomas Chase.

Investigators said Parks was the operator of a stolen Kia that crashed into Chase’s car at East and Elmwood avenues last Thursday.

Parks was arraigned Wednesday at Strong Memorial Hospital and charged with second-degree murder. It’s alleged that he “recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person and thereby caused the death of Thomas Chase.”

He was also charged with reckless endangerment, after police said he drove the car at a uniformed police officer on Friederich Park.

Parks is being held without bail. His case will be heard in criminal court and he will be treated as an adult in the legal system.

Police also announced that a front-seat passenger, 19-year-old Theophilus Parks, the brother of Theodice Parks, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. The back-seat passenger, 19-year-old Trevan Simmons, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Last week, police officials said the Thursday afternoon incident began when officers responded to Maria and Bernard streets for a report of gunshots. When they got there, they found a crash at Clifford Avenue and Maria Street that involved a stolen car.

Police said that a suspect was picked up in a different stolen car, and backed up at a high rate of speed toward an officer before taking off.

A chase ensued and ended in Brighton when the crash into Chase’s car killed him.

Officials said the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate. They also said as the probe continues, additional charges are likely to be considered against all three suspects by a grand jury.

