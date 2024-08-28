© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

17-year-old charged with murder after fatal crash in Brighton

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 28, 2024 at 1:56 PM EDT
focus on hammer, group of files on judge table covered with dust - concept of pending old cases or work at judicial court
LP/WESTOCK
/
stock.adobe.com
Stock photo

Rochester Police have charged a 17-year-old with second-degree murder after the chase and crash that ended in Brighton last week and killed a 92-year-old man.

On Wednesday, police said Theodice Parks is being charged in the death of Thomas Chase.

Investigators said Parks was the operator of a stolen Kia that crashed into Chase’s car at East and Elmwood avenues last Thursday.

Parks was arraigned Wednesday at Strong Memorial Hospital and charged with second-degree murder. It’s alleged that he “recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person and thereby caused the death of Thomas Chase.”

He was also charged with reckless endangerment, after police said he drove the car at a uniformed police officer on Friederich Park.

Parks is being held without bail. His case will be heard in criminal court and he will be treated as an adult in the legal system.

Sponsor Message

Police also announced that a front-seat passenger, 19-year-old Theophilus Parks, the brother of Theodice Parks, was charged with criminal possession of stolen property. The back-seat passenger, 19-year-old Trevan Simmons, was charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

Last week, police officials said the Thursday afternoon incident began when officers responded to Maria and Bernard streets for a report of gunshots. When they got there, they found a crash at Clifford Avenue and Maria Street that involved a stolen car.

Police said that a suspect was picked up in a different stolen car, and backed up at a high rate of speed toward an officer before taking off.

A chase ensued and ended in Brighton when the crash into Chase’s car killed him.

Officials said the Rochester Police Department and the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office continue to investigate. They also said as the probe continues, additional charges are likely to be considered against all three suspects by a grand jury.
Local News
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman