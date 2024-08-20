Health officials urge residents to protect against mosquito bites after disease found in dead horse

The Monroe County health department has received notice that a rare but serious viral disease has been detected in a horse that died in Wayne County.

The horse was found to have Eastern Equine Encephalitis , a virus that's transmitted by mosquitoes and can also affect people. Monroe County health officials say that the horse's death from the disease shows that mosquitoes are carrying it in neighboring Wayne County.

Officials urge all residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using insect repellent, wearing protective clothing when outside, and limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn in mosquito-heavy areas.

Officials say people should seek medical attention if they experience symptoms of the illness. Those include the sudden onset of headache, high fever, chills, and vomiting.

People older than 50 or younger than 15 are at the greatest risk of acquiring the virus if an infected mosquito bites them.