Police say felons arrested in deadly triple shooting are suspects in other city crimes

Police arrested two men on Thursday in connection with a triple shooting earlier this week in the Beechwood neighborhood that left one person dead and two injured.

Nasezire Horton, and Quetin Riviere, both 21, allegedly targeted one of the two teen boys who were injured. A 19-year-old woman who died was struck by a stray bullet, police said.

The shooting happened about 5 p.m. Monday at Hazelwood Terrace and Denver Street.

Police suspect the two men have been involved in other shootings in recent months elsewhere in the city, and are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Crimes Homicide Unit by phone at (585) 428-7157, or by email at MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

According to police:

On Thursday evening, officers executed multiple search warrants in connection with the case, including at 3 Edmonds St., a two-story duplex off Monroe Avenue in the Pearl-Miegs-Monroe neighborhood. That is where officers found Horton and Riviere.

Officers found more than 150 packets of crack cocaine packaged for street sale, and an unspecified quantity of marijuana. The Edmonds Street residence “was being used as a gatehouse to sell both cocaine and marijuana,” according to police.

Police noted that both Horton and Riviere were on parole for past felony convictions, and thus could not legally possess a handgun in New York state.

Horton was most recently paroled in May after a 2023 second-degree assault conviction. He had previously violated parole and returned to prison on the charge. In July, his parole officers arrested him for allegedly riding a stolen moped, and he was jailed on multiple charges, including felony criminal possession of stolen property. He was released after appearing in Monroe County Court for his parole hearing, police said.

Riviere was paroled in June after serving time since 2022 for second-degree burglary.

The pair are facing charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.