Former Pathways to Peace leader jailed on grand larceny charge

Gino Fanelli / WXXI News Anthony Hall

The former head of Rochester’s anti-violence initiative Pathways to Peace has been arraigned on a felony charge of grand larceny.

Anthony Hall is accused of stealing more than $3,000 in property from the Coalition of North East Associations (CONEA), according to an unsealed indictment from a Monroe County grand jury.

CONEA is a nonprofit serving the Upper Falls neighborhood.

The alleged theft took place between Dec. 1, 2018 and Sept. 3, 2019.

At the time, Hall served as head of Pathways to Peace, a city organization specializing in anti-violence and gang intervention work. Hall left Pathways in 2023 to serve as executive director of the Community Resource Collaborative. That organization became embroiled in scandal earlier this year over missing federal COVID relief dollars, of which the organization was meant to oversee for the nascent Neighborhood Collaborative Project.

Hall was arraigned Wednesday morning before Judge Caroline Morisson. He was remanded to the Monroe County Jail, where he is currently being held without bail.

His next court appearance is slated for Monday, Aug. 19.