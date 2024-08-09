Steuben County orders evacuations as severe storm damage, flooding continue

Steuben County has declared a State of Emergency due to flash floods, ordering residents in several areas along the Tuscarora Creek to evacuate as intense storms are expected to continue into Friday evening.

As of Friday afternoon, the county has ordered evacuation notices for the hamlet of Jasper, the hamlet of Woodhull, and the southside of the Village of Addison.

The Village of Canisteo is also evacuating sections of town that are close to the Canisteo river.

County officials advise that all others should avoid unnecessary travel until further notice. Multiple roads are impassable and emergency responders are handling dozens of calls, according to the emergency notice, which was released midday Friday.

As of 2:45 p.m. Friday Steuben County had closed the following roads:

State Route 248 from CR 60 to CR 98 Town of West Union

County Route 126 from Reiman Rd to SR 417 Town of Greenwood

County Route 129 Town of Woodhull

County Route 11 from Worth Rd Town of Bath to Risingville Hamlet Town of Thurston

County Route 14 from CR 15 Town of Bath to CR 119 Town of Canisteo

County Route 21 from CR 102 (Woodhull) to South Rd (Rathbone)

State Route 36 closed between SR 248 to SR 417

County Route 28 from CR 64 (Hartsville) to SR 248 (Canisteo)

County Route 98 (West Union)

County Route 77 from CR 74 to Waldo Rd (Prattsburgh)



Those in need of shelter can find support at a Red Cross Shelter at the Corning-Painted Post High School Fieldhouse. There is also a safe shelter at Hornell High School.

The National Weather Service has advised that most of the Southern Tier is at risk of flash floods as heavy rain continues into the evening.

