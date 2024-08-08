Kodak Alaris gets new owner; UK pension fund sells company to California private equity firm

kodakalaris.com

Kodak Alaris, the company spun off from Eastman Kodak several years ago, is going through another transformation.

After it was spun off from Eastman Kodak, Alaris was in recent years owned by a UK based pension fund, United Kingdom Pension Protection Fund (PPF).

Earlier this month, it was announced that a Los-Angeles based private equity firm, Kingwood Capital Management, has acquired Kodak Alaris.

A purchase price was not disclosed.

Kodak Alaris, which according to the RBJ Book of Lists, employs about 300 people in Rochester, has a couple of main divisions, including Kodak Moments, which includes the Kiosk Business, and the Kodak Alaris business unit, which provides document scanners, software and other services.

A joint statement from Nicki Zongrone, President of Kodak Moments, and John Blake, President of Kodak Alaris Business Unit, said that the investment by Kingswood Capital “is a clear endorsement of the enduring value of our offerings,” and the statement said the two officials are “delighted to have secured the backing of new owners who share our vision for the future of our business.”

Alex Wolf, Managing Partner at Kingswood, said that firm is “excited to help continue Kodak Alaris’ strong recent performance and momentum.”

Officials with Kingswood Capital did not immediately respond to questions from WXXI News on whether the acquisition by Kingswood will mean any major changes in the near term for the Rochester-based Kodak Alaris operation.