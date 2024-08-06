Local coalition launches effort to build support for breastfeeding parents

It's world breastfeeding week and one local organization is highlighting the importance of supporting breastfeeding as a vital part of the public health system.

Rochester Regional Breastfeeding Coalition is a nonprofit that promotes breastfeeding and lactation for local mothers. The organization provides resources and helps families connect with providers.

The coalition is raising awareness by increasing breastfeeding and lactation support through special initiatives.

Misti Ellinger is a lactate counselor and member of the coalition. She said the nonprofit is committed to educating health care professionals and employers, and to creating community spaces that support breastfeeding.

“It's not just nourishing the baby, it's nourishing the community to have sustainability, and so the community thrives,” Ellinger said.

She said the coalition is currently using grant money from the New York State Department of Health’s “Breastfeeding, Chestfeeding and Lactation Friendly New York” initiative to enhance its outreach specifically targeting communities with the most need.

Ellinger said that includes the city of Rochester and the town of Gates.

“That's looking at women of color, that's looking at birth outcomes, that's looking at the poverty scale, everything that pretty much contributes to lower health outcomes,” she said.

Ellinger said the goal is to increase the rate of breastfeeding in the area.

“The babies are going to have less infections, they're going to be healthier,” she said. “Everybody's going to be healthier all around.”