Arrests made in connection with fire that took the life of a 5-year-old in Rochester

Rochester Police have arrested two sisters on charges that include 2nd degree murder and 1st degree arson in connection with a recent fire that took the life of a 5-year-old boy.

Local and federal authorities were involved in the investigation after a fire destroyed a house at 1290 Portland Avenue on July 29 and critically injured the child, Malaki Stovall, who died a few days later.

On Tuesday, police arrested 21-year-old Tiakalya Hendrix and 31-year-old Taquida Hendrix, both of the city, accusing them of using a flammable substance to ignite the front porch of that Portland Avenue home.

At a news conference Tuesday night, Mayor Malik Evans said he hoped the arrests send a message that people who are involved in crimes like this will be held accountable.

“This was absolutely senseless, for a little five year old kid to lose his life because cowards and people with reckless regard for human life decided to set a porch on fire with no regard to the damage they would cause to an entire family, and to just an entire community,” said Evans.

RPD Captain Frank Umbrino of Major Crimes said the fire was not started because of any specific motive connected to Malaki’s family.

“We care what the motive was, but in the big scheme of things, who cares? This is just a senseless tragedy that took the life of an innocent five year old kid, but Malakai’s family was not involved in any type of incident that precipitated this," said Umbrino. "But beyond that, I can’t get into it yet.”

Two firefighters were also injured in that Portland Avenue fire. Authorities say more charges may be presented to a grand jury at a later date.

Officials also credited information from members of the community that aided authorities in this investigation.