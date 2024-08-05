© 2024 WXXI News
Extreme weather damages Buffalo's West Side

WBFO-FM 88.7 | By Emyle Watkins
Published August 5, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Extreme weather in the afternoon of August 5, 2024 caused downed trees and damage outside of Hutchinson Central Technical High School on South Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo.
Charles Gilbert
/
WBFO News
Updated: Aug. 5, 3:27 p.m.

Extreme weather on Buffalo's West Side has damaged buildings, downed power lines, and caused traffic light outages.

National Weather Service Buffalo confirmed that a tornado touched down in Buffalo near Niagara Street and Carolina Street.

Buffalo Police say the event happened in the "vicinity of Niagara and Carolina streets at approximately 12:50 p.m." They also advise motorists to avoid the area.

Crews assess damage on Niagara Street in downtown Buffalo after a possible tornado on August 5, 2024.
Dallas Taylor | WBFO
National Grid reports approximately 801 customers without power in Buffalo's West Village Historic District neighborhood as of 2:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m.

WBFO has reporters on the scene and will continue to update this web story and listeners on air at 88.7 FM throughout the day.

