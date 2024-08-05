Extreme weather damages Buffalo's West Side
Updated: Aug. 5, 3:27 p.m.
Extreme weather on Buffalo's West Side has damaged buildings, downed power lines, and caused traffic light outages.
National Weather Service Buffalo confirmed that a tornado touched down in Buffalo near Niagara Street and Carolina Street.
Buffalo Police say the event happened in the "vicinity of Niagara and Carolina streets at approximately 12:50 p.m." They also advise motorists to avoid the area.
Current street closures in the vicinity of Niagara and Carolina streets. pic.twitter.com/Tm65VZyYA1— Buffalo Police Department (@BuffaloNYPolice) August 5, 2024
National Grid reports approximately 801 customers without power in Buffalo's West Village Historic District neighborhood as of 2:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m.
