Extreme weather damages Buffalo's West Side

Updated: Aug. 5, 3:27 p.m.

Extreme weather on Buffalo's West Side has damaged buildings, downed power lines, and caused traffic light outages.

National Weather Service Buffalo confirmed that a tornado touched down in Buffalo near Niagara Street and Carolina Street.

Buffalo Police say the event happened in the "vicinity of Niagara and Carolina streets at approximately 12:50 p.m." They also advise motorists to avoid the area.

Current street closures in the vicinity of Niagara and Carolina streets. pic.twitter.com/Tm65VZyYA1 — Buffalo Police Department (@BuffaloNYPolice) August 5, 2024

Dallas Taylor | WBFO Crews assess damage on Niagara Street in downtown Buffalo after a possible tornado on August 5, 2024.

National Grid reports approximately 801 customers without power in Buffalo's West Village Historic District neighborhood as of 2:45 p.m. Power is expected to be restored by 3:45 p.m.

