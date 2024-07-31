Making the Erie Canal more accessible throughout New York state

There’s an effort underway to make the entire Erie Canal system in New York state more accessible for people with disabilities.

The effort involves a cooperative arrangement between the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and New York State Canal Corporation, who are working with a local nonprofit group, Rochester Accessible Adventures.

Anita O’Brien is executive director of that organization, and said her group will work with businesses and other entities along the length of the canal who want to make their locations more accessible to individuals with disabilities.

“Understanding that you’re certainly going to pitch this to your local residents, but you also want to develop your tourism base and be known as an accessible space so that tourists with disabilities will also come to your hometown,” noted O’Brien.

Susan Shepard of Henrietta is disabled, and is also on the board of Rochester Accessible Adventures. She is looking forward to see an effort that is already underway in Fairport, spread throughout the state along the Erie Canal.

“Anytime you can have open access, it means I can go out whenever I want, I can go with whoever I want. That barrier has been removed,” said Shepard.

Max Schulte / WXXI News A new effort between the New York Power Authority, New York State Canal Corporation and Rochester Accessible Adventures aims to get more communities along the Erie Canal develop facilities that are accessible to all New Yorkers.

Also attending a news conference Wednesday in Fairport about the new program was 13-year old Lily Milliman.

She is thrilled to have a chance to take part in more activities along the canal.

“This means to me that more people can understand how people with disabilities and people without disabilities can be part of building on the canal, and actually being part of this event,” said Milliman, who already has tried out a specially designed bicycle along the canal path.

State Canal Corporation Director Brian Stratton said that a number of recreational activities have been added to the Erie Canal in recent years, and it’s hoped this new educational program will make even more of the canal accessible to everyone.

He said that “canal waterways and trails offer incredible opportunities for recreational exploration,” and Stratton said the collaboration with Rochester Accessible Adventures will “allow all to enjoy this uniquely New York asset.”

With the new program, Rochester Accessible Adventures will work with canal excursion providers and make recommendations to various businesses on how to remove barriers that inhibit inclusive participation.

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

