Portland Ave. fire that caused serious injuries to 5-year-old labeled arson

Authorities in Rochester are confirming that they believe the fire that destroyed a large duplex in the city early Monday and seriously injured a young child was intentionally set.

That fire at 1290 Portland Ave. left 5-year-old Malaki Stovall hospitalized with life- threatening injuries. Two firefighters were also injured and are recovering at home.

Police Chief David Smith said authorities do need help from people who have any idea about who might have set this fire.

“And I need to ask the community as I did yesterday for support in holding these offenders accountable for seriously injuring such a small, innocent child,” said Smith. “Certainly no one deserves to suffer like this, but especially a 5-year-old child who was home in his bed when his house was set on fire.”

Police said the fire was set from outside the apartment building. Captain Frank Umbrino said that it’s likely more than one person started this fire, and he added that it’s also likely someone in the city knows who did this.

“We’d like those people to close their eyes for a minute, and just imagine that the 5-year-old right now, in the hospital, on a ventilator, with burns over 75% of their body is fighting for their life,” said Umbrino. “Imagine if that was their son, their daughter, their niece or nephew. We’re talking about an innocent 5-year-old child right now, whose life has drastically changed forever, assuming that he even gets to see the age of six.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Section of Rochester Police at 585-428-7157, or CrimeStoppers at 585-423-9300.

The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for starting the fire on Portland Avenue.



