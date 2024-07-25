Local women of color react to VP Kamala Harris' historic presidential campaign

Women of color across the country are rallying behind Vice President Kamala Harris as she kicks off her campaign for the U.S. presidency.

She is the first Black and South Asian American woman to lead a major party ticket. And many are geared up to support Harris in any way. Groups like Win with Black Women have raised $1.5 million to support the vice president on her journey.

Jennifer Boutte said it is time for the nation to have a Black female leader.

"Black women, for centuries, have worn that superhero cape," Boutte said. "We have saved organizations, we have saved communities. And yet again, here we are saving our democracy."

Provided Jennifer Boutte

Boutte ran for Monroe County Clerk in 2020. She says she empathizes with some of the challenges Harris may encounter as a woman of color.

"I know the level of disrespect that she is about to face," Boutte said. "I know how many people are going to make her feel unqualified for this role. They're going to say things about her, they're going to mistreat her. Honestly, that comes with not just being a woman, but being a Black woman."

Sonya Allen sits on the WXXI Board of Trustees, and she’s been involved in state and local political campaigns in the past. Electing a woman of color as president would be a huge change for the country, but change is necessary, she said.

"Inherently as humans, we're not comfortable with change and the unknown," Allen said. "We just live in a state of fear quite often. But I'd say that's okay. We can't move forward without testing the unknown and allowing ourselves to embrace new ideas, new people, new thoughts."

Provided Sonya Allen

The local Indian community has also been paying close attention to Harris’s accomplishments and political career. The vice president's mother immigrated to the United States from India.

Nirupama Laroia is proud to be of South Asian descent.

"We are a small community but as a community we have contributed greatly to, to the nation, we are patriots, we are here because we wanted to be here," Laroia said. "And we have, you know, represented the country well."

Laroia said the local Indian community is very excited to potentially have some representation through Harris in the White House.

Provided image Nirupama Laroia

"We are of sufficient number where our interests, and our desires, and the directions that we need to see things move in happen," Laroia said. "And that can only happen when you have like-minded people, when you have people that can understand where you're coming from."

Right now, it’s hard to predict what Harris’s chances are in November’s elections.

Timothy Kneeland is a professor of history and politics at Nazareth College.

He says Harris will need the minority vote to be successful — and it's a voting bloc where she has the most leverage.

"She has greater enthusiasm among Black voters and women voters," Kneeland said. "And recently, she has been really active in reminding people about the end of Roe v. Wade. And that has helped bring out women voters who are very concerned about reproductive rights."

Despite the praise she receives among women of color, Harris will need to have “really good moments” on her campaign trail to win over swing states and white suburban voters, Kneeland said.

"I think the debate between her and Trump is going to be really important in terms of voters getting a side-by-side comparison of her ability, her demeanor, her strength, you know, her intelligence, versus Trump, who will just be Donald Trump," Kneeland said.

For Allen, Harris’ candidacy is an opportunity for the whole country to come together.

"We're always better when we're working together, when we collaborate, and when we unify," Allen said. "And this is a pivotal moment for us to do that.

