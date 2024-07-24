Local violence prevention efforts get a $100,000 state aid boost

Two local agencies that work to reduce violence in the city of Rochester are getting additional state funding.

New York State Senator Jeremy Cooney (D-Rochester) has announced $100,000 to be split between two organizations, Action for a Better Community (ABC) and Rise Up Rochester.

Cooney said both of these agencies are uniquely qualified to run anti-violence programs.

“Both ABC and Rise Up Rochester, probably their greatest strength is their credible and authentic relationship with our community,” said Cooney. “They’re known, they’re seen in houses of worship, they’re known at recreational centers, they’re familiar faces in a school setting.”

Cooney said both organizations also have good credibility in the community.

“They have relationships with individuals who can open up to them, talk with them, work with them, get involved in a workshop or youth training program, so it's not just reactive, but proactive,” Cooney said.

Jerome Underwood is President and CEO of Action for a Better Community. He said the funding will help that organization with its mediation and other efforts, which focus on finding ways to help young people not turn to violence to settle disputes.

“Do additional outreach and certainly give our young people we’re working with more opportunities to attend training and seminars and conferences with respect to positive response to conflict,” said Underwood.

Wanda Ridgeway is Executive Director of Rise Up Rochester. She said her group is also working with other local organizations trying to head off violence before it starts.

“Definitely want to be able to support these young men,” said Ridgeway. “We have a mentoring program called Boys to Men, (and) even talking about collaborating with another organization to build the structure.”

Both Action for a Better Community and Rise Up Rochester are part of a coalition of local partners called the Rochester Peace Collective, which works together on violence prevention programs.

