Rochester celebrates Pride with the largest parade and festival in the event's history

The Rochester-area LGBTQ+ community and its allies were out in full force for Saturday's annual Pride celebration.

Sponsored by Trillium Health, an organization providing medical and social services focused on LGBTQ+ health, the weekend’s Pride festivities saw more than 200 groups, including WXXI, participate in the parade, making it the biggest turnout thus far.

First-time attendee Kate Rondelli, a self-described ally, wanted to show her support to her LGBTQ+ friends and family.

"I liked that everyone is their true, authentic self. I mean, everyone is just out there and feeling comfortable that they can do that on a day like this. And I think that's the best thing ever," she said.

Jasmin Singer / Jasmin Singer WXXI had a float at the Pride parade this year. Jasmin Singer is blowing bubbles with Bert and Ernie in the background.

The parade began at the intersection of South Avenue and Science Parkway, ending at Highland Park's Beikirch Park. The all-day festival featured 150 vendors, offering more space and improved amenities compared to previous years when it was held at Cobb’s Hill Park.

Organizers moved to these new locations to accommodate the increasing turnout in recent years. Highland Park, also the site of the annual Lilac Festival, was selected for its additional shade, better parking, improved accessibility, and ample room for performances, food trucks, community organizations, and vendors.

Jasmin Singer / Jasmin Singer This year's Pride parade was held on South Avenue, ending at Highland Park.

Josh Szkolnick, a vendor offering body care products with an LGBTQ+ twist, said he was warming up to the new location.

"It's nice because there's a lot more shade. I am used to Cobb's Hill, though, so it's just gonna take a little time. I mean, it's brand new for this time around, so we'll see how it goes," he said.

The inaugural Pride Parade in Rochester was held on June 28, 1989, along East Main Street, marking the 20th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. In 1991, organizers relocated the parade to Park Avenue, where it continued to be held annually until this year.

This year’s Pride celebration not only marked a record turnout but also reflected a broader trend of increasing inclusivity and acceptance of the LGBTQ+ community.

According to a 2023 Nielsen study, global attitudes about the LGBTQ+ community have evolved dramatically, with more emphasis on authentic representation in media and significant progress in securing protections and rights for the LGBTQ+ community.