Local pole vaulter gets a send-off celebration before the Paris Olympics

Officials at Roberts Wesleyan University threw a party on Friday for a student-athlete who is headed to the Olympics in Paris later this month.

Brynn King, is a pole vaulter, who just made the U.S. team a few weeks ago, and her coaches already have a lot of experience with those games.

They are Jenn Suhr and her husband Rick Suhr. Jenn won a gold medal in the 2012 Olympics in the pole vault, and King appreciates the coaching she is getting.

Roberts Wesleyan University / (screenshot from news conference) Brynn King, (center), a pole vaulter who attends Roberts Wesleyan University, will be going to the Olympics in Paris later this month. She answered questions at a news conference at Roberts Wesleyan on Thursday, 7/18/24, with her coaches, Jenn and Rick Suhr.

“Having such a well-equipped and experience coaching staff, it's really helpful because this is all brand new for me,” said Suhr. “This level as a whole, I was nowhere near this last year. So being able to have people kind of be able to walk me through things before they even happen. I feel like it almost gives me an experience not quite like I've already been there before, but at least gives me a step towards that direction, which is really helpful.”

Jenn Suhr said she and Rick are just trying to keep King on an even keel as she gets ready for the Olympics.

“I think it's a balance between keeping the stress low and having fun, enjoying the moments,” said Jenn Suhr. “This is something that she can look back on. But it's also stressful for her to be in a room right now talking about it. So she's got to learn to enjoy that, but also focus on her training.”

King, who is from Texas, says she really appreciates the way the local community has embraced her in her path to the Olympics.

“I totally feel like I've been like adopted into a little family. Everywhere I go, I can't go anywhere now without someone recognizing me, coming up, telling me how supportive they are, that they're praying for me, that they're so excited to watch me on this journey,” said King. “And it's really nice to see this apart from not only Roberts but like the whole community of Rochester.”

Whatever happens at the Olympics, Rick Suhr said that King has a lot to be proud of.

“She’s in a no-lose situation,” said Suhr. “If the season ends in three jumps there, she still probably put together the greatest college season of any college athlete in the history of pole vault that I know of, at least statistically. So far, things are looking good.”

