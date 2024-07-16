RIT grad snaps iconic photos after attempted assassination of Donald Trump

Some of the iconic photos from the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump last weekend in Pennsylvania were taken by an RIT graduate.

You likely have seen the photos taken by Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci, who is the AP’s chief photographer in Washington, D.C. Vucci captured several photos of the former president just after he was injured when a bullet grazed his ear. A bystander was killed and two others were critically injured.

Vucci graduated from RIT in 2000, and talked to CNN about getting those pics, and his experience taking photos in war zones.

“I covered Iraq and Afghanistan, so, I’ve been in these situations before. That experience does help, trying to stay calm and understand you have a job to do, ” said Vucci.

Vucci said that as a still photographer, “I don’t get a second chance,” so he had to “kind of keep your head and just do everything you can to document everything that’s happening.”

Vucci also was part of the AP team that was awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Breaking News Photography for coverage of the aftermath and protests of the death of George Floyd.

Jenn Poggi is an associate professor with the photojournalism program at RIT, and she said these photos really highlight the importance of documenting these types of incidents.

“The moment we stop having visual journalists, whether it’s still or moving, on scenes, the moment we as a nation, but as a human race, stop being able to be witnesses to these kinds of moments…”

Poggi said that RIT photojournalism faculty try to prepare students as best they can for dealing with the unexpected.

“What we try to do is give our students a foundation of instinct, and a foundation of repetition, a foundation …a wherewithal to understand when this kind of stuff happens, and you’re not expecting it, how do you respond? Poggi noted.

Poggi said RIT’s photojournalism program is also fortunate to have alumni, including Vucci, who give of their time to help guide and advise current students.

