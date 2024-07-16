Cleanup continues in Canandaigua after Monday's storms

Work continues to clean up tree and other damage in Canandaigua from Monday’s strong storms.

The National Weather sent a team to the area on Tuesday to see whether a tornado actually touched down in the area. There were tornado warnings in the region on Monday.

Even if it was just straight line winds, City Manager John Goodwin said the damage took out some trees in Kershaw Park.

“We’ve got our DPW crews down there, cleaning up the trees, and then New York state and the Town of Canandaigua and some surrounding communities have been wonderful in offering their assistance and we’ll take them up on that,” said Goodwin who noted that there was also damage along Eastern Boulevard (Routes 5 & 20).

Max Schulte / WXXI News Work on restoring power poles and lines continued across the region on Tuesday, including in Canandaigua where strong winds took down some trees and poles.

Caroline Hamelin was driving with her family on Routes 5 & 20 on Monday when they started getting weather alerts on their phones.

She had her three kids in the car with her, and they were a little concerned as the skies darkened and the rain and wind came in.

“They were they were shaken up, especially when you're driving and you know, we're used to hearing the alerts on the radio, but the Emergency Alert came in on my phone and my husband's phone,” said Hamelin. “So to hear that all at the same time with the rain and the darkness, they were scared, but we told them you know, we're okay, we’re going to make it.”

Max Schulte / WXXI News Workers continued cleaning up tree and other damage in Canandaigua on Tuesday after Monday's storms; high winds took down some trees and power lines.

Hamelin and her family came through the storm just fine, and there are no reports of any injuries locally due to the storms.

There was some damage to cars and houses from large hail that was part of storm weather on Monday, mainly in parts of Ontario County, including in the Victor and Farmington areas.

