Penfield school board to appoint Tasha Potter as superintendent

The Penfield Board of Education announced Monday that it is appointing Tasha Potter as superintendent. Its official vote is scheduled for Thursday.

Potter has served as Penfield's assistant superintendent for equity and access for three years. Before that, she worked for Monroe One BOCES as the director of diversity and equity planning.

She also previously worked in the Greece Central School District as a principal and assistant principal, and worked as an elementary school teacher in the Rochester City School District and Gates Chili.

“I am honored and extremely excited to have been chosen as the next Superintendent of the Penfield Central School District,” Potter said in a statement. “We are fortunate to have families/caregivers who value partnership, embrace diversity, equity, and inclusion, and care deeply about the well-being of the whole student.”

The announcement comes less than a week after Penfield Superintendent Thomas Putnam announced that he would resign in August. Putnam served as superintendent for 10 years. He's taking over as superintendent of Monroe 2-Orleans BOCES.

“The board spent significant time consulting with educational leaders and the school district’s attorney regarding our options for hiring a new superintendent,” said Emily Roberts, Board of Education president. “We also felt it was fiscally responsible to avoid the expense of conducting an outside search when we already had a very strong leader in the district.”

