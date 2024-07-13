Local and state political leaders react to shooting at Trump rally



There has been reaction from a number of local and state political officials after the shooting that happened at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania early last evening.

Trump was apparently grazed by a bullet and is ok, but officials say one bystander was shot and killed by the gunfire and two others were critically injured.

Governor Kathy Hochul said on social media that any violence against a fellow American is “disgusting and unacceptable,” and said that political disagreements need to be expressed peacefully, civilly and respectfully.

Monroe County Republican Chair Patrick Reilly said that, “this man will never stop fighting for us, no matter what they throw at him.”

Monroe County Democratic Chair Stephen DeVay and the county committee issued a statement saying that they condemn the violence, and that, “While we disagree politically, violence has no place in our political discourse.”

U.S. Senate Majority Leader and New York Democrat Chuck Schumer said that he was horrified by what happened in Pennsylvania and said that political violence has no place in this country.

County Executive Adam Bello, another Democrat, said that the shooting at a political rally is a “tragedy for our country and for our democracy,” and Bello said his thoughts are with the former president and his family and to the family of the individual who was killed.