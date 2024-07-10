Amazon donates $500,000 towards STEM programming in the Rochester region

Amazon officials were in Rochester on Wednesday to announce a $500,000 donation to help subsidize Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) education programs, especially for underserved youths in the Rochester area.

They made the announcement at the Rochester Museum and Science Center, and among those at the event was Shirley Tarabochia, general manager for the new Amazon fulfillment center in Gates.

Tarabochia said that Amazon likes to fund programs that help young people get involved in scientific and technical fields, partly because it also helps the company develop new talent down the road.

“We want to keep it growing local, we want to make sure that we keep hiring local leaders, local talent…we’re big supporters of that growth,” said Tarabochia.

The new fulfillment center has more than 1,000 employees, and Tarabochia noted that some of them earned university degrees in Rochester.

The Rochester Area Community Foundation is working with RMSC on these education programs, and its President and CEO, Simeon Banister, said the donation by Amazon is important for the region’s future.

“What we know is that the economy has changed, and in many ways, this signals a reinvestment and an opportunity for growth in Rochester,” said Banister. “What's even more important is that we know in our history, some people weren't able to participate. And this program creates opportunities for all young people, regardless of their background.”

Banister said he has spoken with Amazon officials and they hope to participate in the local STEM-related programming on an ongoing basis.

RMSC President and CEO Hillary Olson said that the STEM-focused programs “will engage thousands of individuals across the Rochester region,” with the four interconnected programs that are being created.