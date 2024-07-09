Dedication ceremonies for Austin Steward Plaza in Rochester

State and local officials on Tuesday dedicated the revamping of a downtown plaza.

Mayor Malik Evans was joined by Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado and other dignitaries, in the park along the Genesee River just off Andrews Street.

It used to be called Charles Carroll Plaza. He and his family were slaveholders dating back to the 18th century, and the city decided to rename this park Austin Steward Plaza, after someone the mayor said was a very significant figure in Rochester’s history.

Randy Gorbman / WXXI News New York Lt. Governor Antonio Delgado was among the dignitaries speaking at a dedication of the revamped plaza along the Genesee River in Rochester, which has been renamed Austin Steward Plaza

“Here, at this spot, we honor Austin Steward, a Rochester abolitionist, author, entrepreneur, orator and educator who achieved freedom from slavery, opened a successful business, and pioneered education for black children,” Evans noted.

Delgado said New York state provided about $12 million toward the overall $20 million project.

“For this project in particular, we are improving this project in a number of ways, like the mayor talked about, improving lighting, green space, views of the river, ADA accessible connections between Main, Andrews, State and St. Paul Streets as well as on the Sisters Cities Bridge,” said Delgado. “Additionally, numerous walls which have blocked views have been removed.”

The project is part of the overall ROC the Riverway initiative, a collaborative effort to revitalize the area along the Genesee River.

Evans said the plaza, “was not just in need of repair, it was crying out for revitalization.” And Evans called the plaza “a testament to our city’s resilience and ambition.”

The plaza sits atop the Genesee Crossroads parking garage, which received structural repairs and roof waterproofing.

A City Council resolution was adopted in December 2021 to encourage a survey of public places that commemorate slaveholders, and Council approved the plaza’s renaming at its June 18, 2024 meeting.

