Celebrating the 4th in the city and around the region

There are a number of local communities holding celebrations to mark Independence Day on Thursday, including in Rochester, where the annual downtown fireworks is happening this evening.

The actual fireworks display begins at 10 p.m. Thursday, and because of that, there will be some street closures starting at 8 p.m. including Court Street from South Ave. to Exchange Blvd., and Broad St. from South Ave. to Exchange Blvd.

Officials say the best viewing locations for the fireworks will be the Court Street Bridge and the Broad Street Bridge.

There is free parking in the Sister Cities, Court Street and Washington Square garages.

Other activities around the region include the Town of Irondequoit which began its festivities on Wednesday, and traditionally has one of the larger July 4th celebrations in the area.

July 4th activities Thursday in Irondequoit include a parade that starts at 11 a.m. It starts at Irondequoit High School and ends up at the Town Hall campus on Titus Avenue.

The Town of Greece has activities throughout the day on Thursday, and the featured performers Thursday night will be Jefferson Starship, who will take the stage at 8 p.m.

There are a number of activities at the Genesee Country Village & Museum in Mumford, including a naturalization ceremony at 11 a.m. Thursday on the museum grounds.

