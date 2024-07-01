Rochester's homeownership event equips residents with essential resources

Some Rochester residents interested in homeownership are starting this week more informed about their options after attending a city-hosted event this past weekend.

The event provided tools and advice for those wishing to buy a home, as well as those who already own one and are looking for information on maintaining and increasing the home's value potential.

Led by Mayor Malik Evans’ Office of Financial Empowerment and the Rochester Housing Authority, the gathering, held at East High School, included panel discussions and a resource fair.

Stephanie Ballard-Foster / WXXI News Melissa Berrien (L) and Angela Rollins (R) helped organize a recent educational event and resource fair on building and sustaining wealth through homeownership in Rochester.

Angela Rollins, Director of the Mayor's Office of Financial Empowerment, spoke about the importance of community resources.

"My hope is that folks walk away knowing that this community has rich resources to help them on their journey," she said. "What we hate to see is someone who owns a home and is unable to maintain it go into foreclosure eventually because they didn't know that there are so many supports available to them."

Rollins said free financial counseling can benefit those interested in homeownership and current homeowners who want to maintain and increase their home's value. She encouraged homeowners to connect with city offices to prevent foreclosures and support home maintenance.

Melissa Berrien, Director of Residence Services at the Rochester Housing Authority, said the effectiveness of free financial counseling cannot be overstated.

"I think a lot of times, when you're starting out on this journey, especially people with moderate to low income, think that this is not possible for them," she said. "But we have families who have been able to close on homes. So, it is possible; you just have to know what resources are available to you. And this is why we make these types of resource fairs happen," Berrien said.

The fair included panels and resources on home repairs and upgrades, tax relief programs, estate planning, and energy-saving tips.

Tina Foster, Executive Director of Just Cause, said that new homeowners should ideally have easy access to legal advice.

"It's really important that people meet with an attorney and have plans for how they will pass their property on," Foster said.

She said that planning for the care of children and protecting assets should be of the utmost importance for homeowners in order to protect the long-term success of the home investment.