Coming up on Environmental Connections: Friday, June 28, 2024

First Hour: How can we combat environmental injustice through tree equity?

Second Hour: Can your wardrobe help save the planet?

Today on Environmental Connections—a monthly series hosted by Jasmin Singer that covers climate-related issues affecting you—we delve into the pressing issue of tree equity. We'll explore the disparities in tree canopy coverage in Rochester, the environmental and social impacts of these disparities, and the city's efforts to restore tree equity through initiatives like the Urban Forest Master Plan and Reforest Rochester. Join us as we discuss how trees play a crucial role in environmental justice and how communities can get involved in making a difference.

Our guests:



TeJay Chess, Natural Resources Educator for the Cornell Cooperative Extension

Erin Turpin, tree ambassador for the City of Rochester’s Forestry Division

Jon Schull is a biological psychologist and the co-founder of EcoRestorationAlliance﻿

Then, in our second hour of Environmental Connections, we focus on climate-friendly clothing and its impact on the environment. We'll discuss the challenges posed by fast fashion, including textile waste, water usage, and pollution, as well as the innovative solutions emerging within the sustainable fashion movement. This segment aims to shed light on the importance of consumer behavior and policy efforts in promoting sustainable fashion practices and how individual actions can contribute to a greener wardrobe. Our guests: