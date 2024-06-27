Irondequoit man shot to death; police say the suspect was the man's grandson, who later took his own life in Letchworth State Park

Irondequoit Police said a man from that town shot and killed his 80-year-old grandfather Thursday and then drove to Letchworth State Park where he eventually shot and killed himself.

Police said they were called to Pinegrove Avenue early Thursday morning, and found the victim, Joseph Deponceau dead from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Deponceau’s girlfriend was in the house and gave police a description of what happened, something Chief Scott Peters said was confirmed by surveillance cameras at the home.

Peters said the suspect, 24-year-old Andrew Vahey, lived nearby and he eventually was tracked to Letchworth.

Authorities evacuated campers in that state park and closed it and when they located Vahey, police said he used a long gun to take his own life.

Chief Peters said this is a tragic situation all the way around.

“I just want everybody to know that this was something that even though we had a homicide, people in that family at the same time lost a grandfather and also lost a grandson, so, to add to the tragedy of what normally doesn’t happen in Irondequoit, realizing that there’s a family that’s extremely hurting today,” said Peters.

Peters said it appears there was a recent argument between Vahey and Deponceau in the last couple of weeks over some property, but there hadn’t been reports of any major problems until Thursday’s incident.

