WXXI Business Report: Local L3Harris employees chat with NASA's #2 official
In this week’s WXXI Business Report:
- Employees at L3Harris in Rochester recently got to meet someone who is sort of a celebrity with the kind of work that they do here: Pam Melroy, who grew up in the Rochester area and is now Deputy Administrator at NASA.
- The CEO of Xerox, Steve Bandrowczak was in Webster recently as the company announced the relaunch of its Global Learning Excellence Center. Xerox says that facility underscores the company’s commitment to workforce skills development and professional growth.
And Monroe County and SUNY officials have unveiled a new mobile welding lab. It’s an 18-week, hands-on training program.