Michael Geraci wins City Court primary, ending Lovely Warren's political comeback attempt

Provided Michael Geraci

Michael Geraci will carry the Democratic line for November's general election after prevailing in Tuesday's Rochester City Court primary.

Geraci defeated challenger Lovely Warren, the former Rochester mayor and City Council president. He received 53.6% of the vote, and Warren pulled in 46.3%.

A call to Geraci was not immediately returned.

There was no incumbent in the race, and Geraci will not face a challenger in the general election.

The contest was something of a political comeback attempt for Warren, who was ousted from elected office in 2021 through a pair of events. She pleaded guilty to a single misdemeanor campaign finance offense to resolve two felony campaign finance charges against her, a deal that required her to resign from office one month before her term was up.

But earlier that year, she lost the Democratic mayoral primary to Malik Evans, which ended her chances at reelection.

Geraci has worked as an attorney for 12 years. He opened his own practice, Geraci Law Offices, in 2018, and before that was an associate at Trevett Cristo Salzer Andolina. He was the county Democratic Party's designated candidate for the City Court seat.