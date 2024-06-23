Jet skier dies, 2nd jet skier injured after incident on Lake Ontario

Monroe County deputies say that one person is dead and another injured after an incident involving a jet ski on Lake Ontario Saturday night.

At around 7:20 p.m, a number of agencies including the U.S. Coast Guard, deputies and their marine unit, local fire departments including the Rochester Fire Dept. marine unit and the State Police aviation unit, responded to a call about a capsized boat, three-quarters of a mile west of the Irondequoit Bay inlet.

First responders found a capsized jet ski with one male jet skier. He was taken to Strong Hospital for treatment of what are described as non-life threatening injuries.

Police were told there were two people on that jet ski, and kept searching. Just after 8 p.m., they located the missing female jet skier in Lake Ontario. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and later died there.

The names of those involved in the incident have not been released yet. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call 911.