East High will receive an additional transition year as it re-joins Rochester schools

The Rochester City School District is extending the transition period for East High as it re-joins the district.

The district will preserve aspects of the learning model at East for one year after its contract with the University of Rochester expires in 2025. The university has operated the school through that contract since 2015.

On Thursday, the school board approved an agreement to maintain core elements of the East High model instated during that partnership with the University of Rochester — things like extended days and monthly professional learning would continue into the 2025-26 school year.

“We're moving forward in the way that we believe that can make it best and I think both teams have come together in a very collaborative way to make sure that we're providing the best education for our students and our families,” Peluso said in a school board meeting last month.

The transition will be monitored by several teams made up largely of school staff and administrators, with room for community partners, families and students. Deputy superintendent DeMario Strickland is leading one of those teams. He will become the district’s interim superintendent starting in July.

“We strongly believe if we bring up all of these issues ...that have served as foundational pieces at East that we will be able to have a seamless transition and improve outcomes for everyone,” said East superintendent Marlene Blocker in a school board presentation in May.

In March, the city school board voted to end the contract with the University of Rochester at East High. That decision was determined by the difference of one vote.