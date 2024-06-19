State of Black Rochester report looks at a range of experiences

A report on the State of Black Rochester has just been released. It's an update on a report released more than a decade ago, and there are some differences from the 2013 study published by the Rochester Area Community Foundation.

For one thing, it involves the technology used in putting the report together. The earlier study was a printed book, a nearly 140-page paperback.

This latest version is more of a multimedia production, said Simeon Banister, President and CEO of the Community Foundation.

“Things have evolved since then (the 2013 report),” said Banister. “Now we have social media, and we have all kinds of different ways of getting the word out. And so we're excited that this version is going to take advantage of all of those channels, that we will offer a multifaceted opportunity for folks to learn about the state of Black Rochester.”

The latest report showcases accounts from local Black leaders and community members through video and other content.

Nikia Washington, who helped lead this project at the Community Foundation, said the new report looks at a number of issues in the Black community and she wants to make it clear that the experience of those community members can vary widely.

“Whether you live in Pittsford, or you live here in the city off of Thurston (Road), every Black person has a different experience and we don’t live the same life,” said Washington. “And there are so many different variations to what life is like as a Black person.”

Washington also hopes that whatever challenges exist for the Black community, there is also an emphasis on celebrating the accomplishments of individuals in Rochester who don’t always get the credit they deserve.

Washington said speaking out more about the positive things going on the Black community can be inspirational.

Rev. Myrna Brown of Spiritus Christi church in Rochester, talks in the video about how the COVID pandemic helped shape responses in the Black community, noting that she “saw Black people coming up with small businesses from their homes, they were delivering food, they were delivering drinks, they were figuring out how to serve each other and serve their community.”

Banister said that it was not a coincidence that the State of Black Rochester was released on the Juneteenth holiday, as well as the 60th year since the passage of the Civil Rights Act and race riots in Rochester. “It’s time for a crucial dialogue that will foster greater awareness, empathy and a collective commitment to make positive change,” said Banister.

The report was also discussed after a screening of the video at The Little Theatre on Wednesday, a panel discussion led by WXXI health, equity and community reporter, Racquel Stephen.

The video was produced and directed by local filmmaker and photographer, Rashaad Parker.

There is more information about the latest report at stateofblackrochester.org

