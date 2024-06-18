Unither Pharmaceuticals to expand in Henrietta and add up to 180 new jobs

A French-based company will invest more than $100 million in its facility on Jefferson Road in the town of Henrietta and expects to create up to 180 new jobs.

The announcement from Governor Kathy Hochul on Tuesday said that Unither Pharmaceutical will undertake the project to expand warehouse capabilities, and update the facility’s laboratories in a more energy-efficient building.

Hochul said Unither has committed to creating up to 180 “high-quality” jobs over the next five years, in addition to 300 employees currently at that location.

Unither Pharmaceuticals, which purchased the facility in 2013, produces several lines of medications and medication delivery products. It also offers a range of services to support pharmaceutical drug development.

Empire State Development is supporting the project with up to $7 million from the Excelsior Jobs Tax Credit program, and the expansion is also getting help from Monroe County, Rochester Gas and Electric and Greater Rochester Enterprise.

Henrietta Town Supervisor Stephen Schultz said the town is working with Unither, including discussions with RTS to improve bus service to the area.

Schultz said the expansion “will be a big boon for the town of Henrietta,” as well as Monroe County and New York state.

In a statement, the CEO of Unither Pharmaceuticals, Eric Goupil, said the company is working to expand the facility while reducing its carbon footprint.